What You Need To Know As You Step Out The Door Wednesday Morning

WEDNESDAY MORNING FORECAST

It will be a colder morning with temperatures in the middle to lower 20s. Aside from a few flurries, quiet weather is expected with mainly cloudy skies.

WHAT TO DO

You may want to warm the car. Though we’ve certainly had colder weather in the last several weeks, it will feel much colder after the warmer temperatures earlier this week. Also, watch for a little black ice, especially during the morning commute.

WHAT TO WEAR

It’s a winter coat, scarves, and gloves day. A light wind is expected through the day and temperatures will only rise to about 29°

WEDNESDAY MORNING DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 5AM – Watch for black ice. Otherwise, clear roads expected

5AM – 7AM – Watch for black ice. Otherwise, clear roads expected

7AM – 9AM – Watch for black ice. Otherwise, clear roads expected

9AM – 11AM – Clear roads expected

THE REST OF THE DAY WEDNESDAY

Occasional flurries are possible. Skies will remain mainly cloudy through a large part of the day. Temperatures will only reach the upper 20s to around 30°. The risk for flurries will continue Wednesday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will warm up for the end of the workweek. Friday will be a fantastic day with lots of sunshine and highs around 50°. The next storm is slated to arrives Saturday, bringing wet weather for the weekend. Click play on the video above for a more in-depth look at the weekend storm system.

