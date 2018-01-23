Youngstown police looking for robbers who tied up, beat elderly man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are looking for two people that broke into an elderly man’s house, tied him up and then beat him before making off with his belongings.

Police were called to a home on Midlothian Boulevard around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people wearing ski masks and waving guns broke in. Police say they got away with the man’s gun safe, all of his firearms and his pick-up truck.

The homeowner is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Police did not provide a description of the robbers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 330-746-CLUE (2583).