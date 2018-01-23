Youngstown traffic stop nets pills, marijuana and over $6K in cash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – What started as a traffic stop on the west side of Youngstown turned into a fairly large drug bust, according to police.

According to a police report, officers were on patrol Sunday at about 4:26 p.m. when they saw 29-year-old Brian Collins driving down Mahoning Avenue swerving and crossing the yellow line.

Officers pulled Collins over and said they immediately noticed a strong smell of marijuana. When police searched Collins, they said they felt a large bulge in his buttocks area. Police said Collins told them he had marijuana and asked if he could retrieve it.

Police said Collins pulled out a bag containing marijuana, two bags containing 16 Tramadol pills and a small bag containing cocaine. They also found $6,828 in Collins’ pants pocket and three cell phones, according to the report.

Collins was arrested and charged with drug possession.