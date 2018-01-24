Aggressive dogs in Newton Twp. injure worker, charge at deputy

NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents in the Newton Falls area to be on the lookout for three very aggressive dogs running loose.

The dogs are German Shepherds. Two have black coats and tan paws, and the third has a black and tan coat.

On Monday, the dogs attacked a worker at Venture Plastics in Newton Township. The worker had to be taken to the hospital.

Deputies responded to a report of three German Shepherds attacking farm animals on East River Road on Wednesday. They found the dogs and said one of them charged at a deputy, so the deputy shot at the animal. After that, the dogs ran back into a wooded area off of Route 534 and Carson Salt Springs Road.

If you see the dogs, don’t approach them and call 911.