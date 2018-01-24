Flurries fall – then temps climb

Snow showers will continue Wednesday night, tapering off early Thursday morning. This means Thursday morning’s commute has the potential to be slick.

Snow totals can be seen by clicking “Play” on the video above.

Soak up that sun while it lasts! Both Thursday and Friday hold more sunshine and a temperature hike – through the 40s back to the 50s,

Precipitation returns this weekend, it will be scattered and in the form of rain.

A full breakdown of the next 7 days is available by clicking “Play” on the video above.

Need an hour-by-hour forecast? Click here