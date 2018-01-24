Murdered Austintown teen’s family has been waiting for justice



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – In June of 2014, a 16-year-old girl from Austintown was brutally murdered. On Wednesday, her killer pleaded guilty in court — a plea deal that removes the death penalty. Now, more than three-and-a-half years later, her family is talking.

Rickie Williams admitted to stabbing Gina Burger to death and putting her body in a dumpster.

She would have been 19.

“Graduated from high school, possibly going to college,” said her great-uncle, Brian Schaffer.

The case has dragged on.

“I felt like no one was fighting hard enough for her,” said Ashley Stiles, Gina’s sister.

Her family has been waiting for justice.

“It’s been hard,” Stiles said. “Especially losing my mom four months afterwards.”

Gina went missing in the summer of 2014 and two days later, her body was found in a dumpster.

Investigators zeroed in on Williams. Stiles said he lived at Compass West apartments in Austintown at the same time they lived there.

“I didn’t want her hanging out with him because I didn’t trust him.”

She said Gina had just moved to Ohio six months before she was killed. Gina had been living in Texas, where she was molested.

“She just had a rough life. It’s just not fair,” Stiles said. “Not fair for her to be raped for all those years, coming up here and getting tortured to death and thrown into a dumpster.”

Schaffer said a chunk of wall was one of the pieces of evidence taken from the scene. Williams had used the knife to carve a message in it.

“It was actually in her blood,” Schaffer said. “He may have carved it, but there was blood all on it. It said, ‘Kill Fo Fun.'”

Stiles said she never wanted Williams to get the death penalty.

“I don’t want him to get out of prison, ever, ever. He don’t deserve it. He don’t deserve to smell fresh air again. He don’t deserve to eat a real meal. He don’t deserve to hug somebody he loves because he took the person I loved away.”

The next phase of Williams’ case is sentencing, which will take place early next month. He could spend the rest of his life in prison.