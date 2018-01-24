Salem business promoter heading south for new position

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – After four years of heading up business development in the City of Salem, Mike Mancuso announced he’s leaving the Sustainable Opportunity Development Center (SOD).

Mancuso is leaving to become the president and CEO of the Smithfield-Selma Chamber of Commerce in North Carolina.

He says he’s leaving the SOD Center in good hands. Bank professional Julie Needs will replace him as executive director.

Needs has a long career in finance, most recently as a branch manager for Home Savings. She says she’s excited to get to work.

“Getting in and continuing what Mike has already started with the Sustainable Opportunity Development Center. He has some great growth going on right now – to continue that growth and to continue the growth within the community,” Needs said.

Needs takes over February 2.

According to the organization’s website, SOD promotes a rich sustainable entrepreneurial environment for the city that supports business and job growth through startups, existing business retention/expansion and attracts outside enterprises looking for a new home.