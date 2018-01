Your weather woes are coming to an end, at least for a brief period!

Light snow showers taper off, but there is the threat for slick spots on untreated roads for the Thursday morning commute.

By Thursday afternoon a gradual temperature climb to the 30s and sunshine will be the story. The climb continues for Friday as well.

For a breakdown of your temperatures the next 7 days, click “Play” on the video above.

Saturday precipitation returns as rain and continues through the weekend.