Untreated roads slippery, cloudy Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station from 8:30 PM Wednesday evening.

BE ALERT FOR ICY SPOTS TODAY: Temperatures stay below freezing, so light snow and freezing rain has caused glaze on untreated roads. Be especially mindful of bridges and elevated highways. They tend to freeze up faster.

COLDER: Temperatures hover around 30° Wednesday. Temperatures tonight fall into the upper teens.

BIG TEMPERATURE SWING: We’ll have a seasonal day Thursday, high in the lower 30’s. A warm pocket of air moves in for Friday, as temperatures soar to around 50°.

RAIN AND SLOWLY COOLING THIS WEEKEND: A slow moving storm system will keep the Valley soggy for the weekend. Mid 40’s for Saturday, and Sunday we’ll have a high around 40°