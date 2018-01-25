Agency: Over 50 cats found in East Liverpool hoarding situation

Some of the cats are now up for adoption at Angels for Animals, and donations are being accepted for their care

By Published:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – More than 50 cats were discovered in what Angels for Animals called a hoarding situation in Columbiana County.

Twenty-one of those cats are now at Angels for Animals in Canfield. More of the cats will be removed from a house in East Liverpool next week.

According to the animal agency, the cats were cared for, but the owners simply became overwhelmed and weren’t able to get them all spayed and neutered. That led to the overpopulation.

Some of the cats are now up for adoption, and donations are also being accepted for their care.

“Everybody’s pretty malnourished and will need that kind of care and attention, so a lot of the kittens might be going into foster homes first to be socialized. They haven’t had a super ton of socialization,” said Kennel Manager Cassidy Piskorick.

You can go to angelsforanimals.org to help defray the cost or fill out a pre-adoption form.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s