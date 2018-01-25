Aggressive dogs in Trumbull County have been captured

NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Three aggressive dogs that were roaming Trumbull County have been captured, according to Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

The Sheriff’s Office warned the community that the German Shepherds attacked a worker at Venture Plastics in Newton Township. Deputies said they also received reports that the dogs were attacking farm animals on East River Road.

The dogs ran into someone’s fenced yard, and that person closed the fence and called police to get the dogs.

The owner of the dogs has been charged.