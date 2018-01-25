Bar owners want police presence to prevent violence in Youngstown



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Violence at bars in Youngstown over the past year was a topic of conversation at Thursday night’s city council meeting.

Councilman Julius Oliver spearheaded the issue, telling Police Chief Robin Lees that bar owners are complaining about a lack of police presence.

Oliver said some bar owners have had issues with violent customers or criminal activity outside of their bars in the last year. He asked that patrol be increased and police be more proactive in those areas.

Chief Lees responded, saying the Youngstown Police Department is willing to work with the businesses in the city, but they need to put in the work as well.

“We’re always open to trying to work with individuals or businesses in the city but like I said, at times, they need to do their due diligence in order to prevent these things from happening and to take positive steps toward policing their patrons and/or whatever crowd they’re inviting,” Lees said.

Oliver suggested holding a summit with local bar owners and police to talk about ways to increase security at their businesses.