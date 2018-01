BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Despite the snow flurries and cold temperatures, work continues on a big face-lift for a shopping plaza in Boardman.

Demolition crews tore down the old Dunkin’ Donuts store near US-224 and Tiffany South on Thursday morning.

It’s part of a project for CTW Development to rebuild the plaza.

Work on construction of a new, stand-alone Dunkin’ Donuts with its own drive-thru should start in a couple weeks.

It is expected to be finished and open for business around June 1.