Federal judge dismisses $1.5 million lawsuit against Trumbull Co. Engineer

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A federal lawsuit filed against Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith by several current and former employees has been thrown out.

A U.S. magistrate judge dismissed the complaint in its entirety with prejudice on Jan. 18.

The lawsuit was initially filed in May of 2016, when employees were seeking $1.5 million in damages, alleging unwarranted disciplinary actions, discriminatory job assignments, termination and an unwarranted civil lawsuit.

All of which were found to have no legal merit.

“The sole intent of these individuals, in our opinion, has been to damage Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith politically and/or to cast a cloud over the Engineer’s Office. These frivolous actions have cost the taxpayers of Trumbull County tens of thousands of dollars to defend,” said Atty. Matt Blair, who represented the Engineer’s Office.

Blair says the Engineer’s Office is reviewing all options including the possibility of filing a lawsuit of their own to be compensated for attorney fees.