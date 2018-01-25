Fire forces man from house in Trumbull County

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire at a home along Davis Peck Road in Gustavus Township.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man who lives there was awakened by smoke alarms. He tried to initially put out the fire himself and went through three extinguishers trying to do it but then ran out of the house to his brother’s home next door and called 911.

The fire may have started in the fireplace, according to firefighters at the scene.

Part of the house sustained heavy damage.

No injuries were reported.