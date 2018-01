Don’t take the warmth and sun for granted on Friday, it is short lived. Saturday afternoon the waterworks begin.

Rain keeps falling Sunday and by Monday temperatures drop and the rain turns to snow.

How much rain/snow and temperatures can be seen, click “Play” on the video above.

A colder start to the workweek, 20s for highs. But another gradual climb isn’t too far off.

