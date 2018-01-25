Governor selects Youngstown judge for Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Gov. John Kasich has named a fellow Republican as the newest justice to fill an open Ohio Supreme Court seat.

Kasich on Thursday announced the selection of Judge Mary DeGenaro of the 7th Ohio District Court of Appeals in Youngstown.

DeGenaro fills the seat to be left vacant Friday by retiring Justice William O’Neill.

Kasich said DeGenaro is someone who will make decisions according to the law and not on a partisan basis. Kasich said that approach is important given today’s increasingly divided politics.

O’Neill is running for Ohio governor as a Democrat. Some Republican lawmakers have tried to oust O’Neill early, saying he should have stepped down weeks ago.

O’Neill has said he isn’t officially a candidate until he files early in February.

