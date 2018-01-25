Harris & McNally power Ursuline past East

Ursuline improves to the .500 mark at 8-8 overall on the season

Chad Krispinsky Published:
Dayshanette Harris

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ursuline rolled past East 75-28 Wednesday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Dayshanette Harris led the Irish with 21 points, while Cara McNally added 20 points in the victory. Lindsay Bell also reached double-figures with 11 points.

Anyah Curd chipped in with 10 points. Destiny Goodnight added 9 for the Irish.

Kiy’Ara Collins led the Golden Bears with a team-high eight points.

With the setback, East drops to 2-13 overall on the campaign.

Ursuline improves to the .500 mark at 8-8 overall on the season.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s