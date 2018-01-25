Light Snow to Partly Sunny Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

MORNING SNOW: Light snow continues. Secondary roads will have a dusting to up to 2″ from last night and early morning snowfall.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny and a bit warmer, mid 30’s.

CLEARING TONIGHT: Mid 20’s with evening clouds thinning to morning clear skies.

SNOW MELTING TOMORROW: Sunny skies and temperatures around 50°

RAIN LIKELY SATURDAY: Showers likely from mid morning on for Saturday. A little cooler, highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

RAIN TO SNOW CHANCE: Sunday we’ll see another wave of colder air move in with a chance for rain. Temperatures cool to 30° for Monday’s high with a light snow risk. (30%)

