Light Snow to Partly Sunny Thursday

Jim Loboy Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

MORNING SNOW:  Light snow continues.  Secondary roads will have a dusting to up to 2″ from last night and early morning snowfall.

THIS AFTERNOON:  Partly Sunny and a bit warmer, mid 30’s.

CLEARING TONIGHT:  Mid 20’s with evening clouds thinning to morning clear skies.

SNOW MELTING TOMORROW:  Sunny skies and temperatures around 50°

RAIN LIKELY SATURDAY:  Showers likely from mid morning on for Saturday.  A little cooler, highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

RAIN TO SNOW CHANCE:  Sunday we’ll see another wave of colder air move in with a chance for rain.  Temperatures cool to 30° for Monday’s high with a light snow risk. (30%)

