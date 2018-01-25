Local flag football standouts heading to Nationals



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Youth Flag Football Association will be traveling to Orlando, Florida this weekend to compete in the National Flag Football tournament sponsored by the NFL. It is the fifth straight year the YYFFA has qualified for this tournament.

In order to qualify for this, teams from the valley had to compete in the regional championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the first year that three local teams (9-10,11-12, and 13-14 girls) have captured regional titles.

The Cleveland Browns selected the YYFFA to represent their organization as an at large bid into the 13-14 boys tournament. The Browns’ organization

generously provided gear and lodging for this team.

“Obviously we want to win, YYFFA President Elliott Giles said. “But more importantly, I want these kids to walk away with a sense of an accomplishment…with a sense of you know what, I’ve never thought or dreamed that I could do before. So, as an organization, if we can offer that to some of these kids, it’s a dream come true for us.”

“It would be amazing knowing that we’re representing Youngstown and northeast Ohio, knowing that we have practiced since August, and we’ve tried our hardest and it would be amazing to win the championship,” 13-14 year-old Quarterback Abby Farber added.

While in Florida, all four teams will have the opportunity to spend the day at Walt Disney and tour the World Wide of Sports in addition to playing in the tournament. On Sunday, January 28th, the teams will travel together to attend the NFL Pro Bowl where they will have a meet and greet with current and former NFL players.