Negley teen charged in fatal accident denies charges

A teenager from Columbiana County entered the juvenile court version of a not guilty plea to charges filed in connection to a fatal crash

Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A teenager from Columbiana County entered the juvenile court version of a not guilty plea to charges filed in connection to a fatal crash.

Andrew Shultz appeared in Mahoning County Juvenile Court Thursday and entered a denial to reckless homicide charges.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say Shultz was weaving from lane to lane and looking down at his cell phone before the crash that claimed the life of 54-year-old Michael Helon, Jr. and badly injured his wife, Kendra Helon.

The accident happened on Market Street Extension near Western Reserve on August 20. Shultz’s car collided with the Helon’s Jeep as it was sitting in a driveway off the road.

Shultz said previously in a statement that his phone was on a playlist but that he wasn’t using it.

He remains free and in the custody of his parents.

