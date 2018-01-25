Poland looks to stay atop AAC White Tier by welcoming Struthers

2017-18 High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 1:30 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

Struthers (12-3) at Poland (13-3)

Last Five Meetings

Dec. 20, 2017 – Poland, 52-49

Feb. 4, 2017 – Struthers, 54-51

Dec. 28, 2016 – Struthers, 82-79

Jan. 13, 2016 – Poland, 53-44

Dec. 28, 2015 – Poland, 68-49

Last Meeting

Poland’s Jackie Grisdale scored a game-high 22 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ 52-49 win over the homestanding Struthers Wildcats. Grisdale made 6 of 8 three-point baskets (75.0%).Kat Partika also scored 14 points for Poland while dishing out 9 assists and finishing with 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Struthers was led by a trio of double-digit scorers in Alexis Bury (13), Trinity McDowell (11) and Khaylah Brown (10).

Team Profiles

Struthers

Scoring Offense: 57.4

Scoring Defense: 35.5

…Since falling in back-to-back contests at the end of December to Poland (52-49) and Canfield (58-48), the Lady Wildcats had won 5 consecutive games outscoring their opponents by an average of 33 point during that span. However, on Wednesday, Newton Falls nipped Struthers – 39-31 – after trailing at halftime (28-14).

Khaylah Brown (11.3 ppg) and Alexis Bury (10.6 ppg) have led the offense. Brown has also got it done on the boards as she’s averaging 8.5 rebounds per contest. Bury has displayed her outside shot throughout much of the year as she has sunk 31.6% of her three-point attempts (18-57) this season. Keasia Chism (8.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and Trinity McDowell (8.6 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 3.6 bpg) have been key cogs as well.

Poland

Scoring Offense: 64.3

Scoring Defense: 38.3

…Poland has won 7 of their last 8 as the girls scored a season-high 90 points last week against Lakeside. Throughout the season, only one opponent has been able to score more than 50 points in a single game against the Lady Bulldogs (Howland, 51). Sarah Bury leads Poland in scoring with 18.0 points per game this season. She has shot 81.8% from the foul line (36-44) and 45.7% from three-point land (16-35). Bella Gajdos has averaged 14.6 points, 2.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 steals so far this season. Freshman Jackie Grisdale has scored 12.0 points while shooting 36.8% from long distance this season. Maggie Sebest (7.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and Kat Patrika (6.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg) have also played a key role in the team’s success this year.

Upcoming Schedule

Struthers

Jan. 31 – at Edgewood

Feb. 3 – Lakeside

Feb. 5 – Jefferson

Poland

Jan. 31 – at Hubbard

Feb. 3 – Edgewood

Feb. 7 – Canfield