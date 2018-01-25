Sharpsville woman dedicates 1 year to writing letters to President Trump

SHARPSVILLE, Pa (WYTV) – Alanna Kane, a 47-year-old Mercer County 911 dispatcher, has written 313 letters to President Donald Trump as her way of helping America.

When Trump was elected after what she says was a messy and ugly campaign, she decided to write him one letter each day, except Saturdays, for one year starting on Inauguration Day — Jan. 20, 2017.

“Who exactly is this bill helping? I mean, other than the CEOs of health insurance companies and people who already make enough to afford decent health care,” Kane said.

So each day, she sent the president handwritten letters on stationary. She would then mail them in Kraft paper envelopes so they would stand out. She also keeps copies on her computer.

“I’ve got all kinds of advice in here — environmental advice, energy, DACA, tax reform, healthcare reform, anything. There was no shortage of things to write about,” Kane said.

Occassionally, she would write something personal.

“I love Kurt Vonnegut, Margaret Atwood and Cormac McCarthy, and I’m surrounded by people who read Nicholas Sparks and watch Dancing with the Stars,” she said.

Sometimes she’d spend two hours a day on a single letter. If the topic was complicated, research would be involved.

When Trump did something she was in favor of, Kane would compliment him, like when Doug Jones beat Roy Moore in Alabama.

“His responding tweet with that was classy, I said, ‘Dare I say classy. I’d like to see more of that,'” Kane said.

The White House sent back nine responses, all with Trump’s signature on them. Some were simple thank yous and others explained the president’s position on an issue.

Kane doesn’t know if the president himself ever read them though, but her husband is still proud of her.

“I always thought it was a very valid expression of trying to commuicate with your leaders,” Jason Kane said.

“I didn’t want to come across as divisive or confrontational, but I wanted to be honest,” she said.

Now that Kane’s year of writing letters is over, she’s been talking to a publisher about possibly putting the letters into a book.

“Thankfully, I’m done. This was exhausting,” she said.

Kane said no one ever called her nuts. She says because of her unique personality, no one was really surprised.