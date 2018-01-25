Student Athlete: Gabby Hartzell

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland senior Gabby Hartzell has great perspective for a high school senior.

Head basketball coach John Diehl praised her tireless work ethic. Safe to say, Gabby is always on the go. She’s a versatile athlete, straight-A student, and now our “33 Student Athlete of the Week”.

“If I fail at something, I’m not just going to give up on it and quit,” said Hartzell. “I’m going to pick it up again and just keep working on it until I get it right consistently.”

Gabby has a never-give-up mentality, making her the person she is today. On the basketball court, she may not be the most naturally gifted player. But hours of hard work has made her one of the Tigers’ top scorers this season, at 14 points per game.

“Basketball has definitely been the biggest lesson that I’ve gone through so far,” said Hartzell. “It has definitely knocked down a lot, but it taught me how to be strong and how to fight for what I want and how to work hard in everything I do.”

Gabby has that same mentality on the softball diamond, where’s she’s been a starting pitcher the past three years. In fact, just last weekend, Gabby verbally committed to continue her softball career at Baldwin Wallace University.

“It was a huge relief knowing where I’m going for the next four years,” she said. “And that I get to continue to play one of the sports that I’ve loved all my life.”

Gabby is just as active at school. She ranks 20th in her class with a 4.1 GPA. Plus, serves as Student Body President, as well as Co-President of the Band.

“I’m very competitive, in everything I do I want to win. Some of my classmates, we’re always comparing grades, and we always want to be at the top. You always want to be at the top of everything you do.”