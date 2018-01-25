Youngstown police partner with animal rescue for fundraiser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Police Department is partnering up with the West Side Cats to raise money for the cat rescue.

Detective Sergeant Alice Tanner said on December 30, a kitten was found abandoned in an electric substation was rescued and taken to West Side Cats. Workers had to turn off the power to rescue the black cat, which was aptly named “Black Out.”

Black Out was awaiting adoption when a visitor at the shelter stole the cat, according to Tanner.

After an investigation, the person was located and agreed to return the kitten to the shelter. Police said, however, that due to a lack of antibiotics, Black Out became ill and died.

Now, the Youngstown Police Department is working to raise money for West Side Cats, which paid for the cat’s medical treatments.

“In an effort to transform this tragedy into something productive, we have put together a Basket Auction on March 3, 2018. Our hope is to honor the story of Black Out and restore the hearts of people who work so hard to give homeless animals a second chance to find their forever home,” Tanner wrote.

Baskets and donations for the auction will be collected at the police department. They can be left on the fourth floor of the department with Tracy Bonilla, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those with questions on donating can call 330-742-8911.

The Basket Auction, 50/50 raffle and Raffle Drawing will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at Davidson’s Restaurant, located at 3636 Boardman-Canfield Rd. in Canfield. Winners don’t need to be present to win.