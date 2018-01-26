4 dogs rescued, 2 found starved to death in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An animal autopsy found that two dogs discovered in Youngstown died of starvation.

One of the animals had grass in its stomach, while another had sticks, showing they weren’t eating properly.

Four additional dogs were rescued from the lower east side property on Wednesday. Those animals are improving and gaining weight.

The homeowner has signed over custody of two adult dogs to Animal Charity, but the organization is working to get control of the two puppies through court.

Animal Charity sent the autopsy results to Mahoning County prosecutors. The organization is hoping the dog owner is charged with a felony for animal cruelty under Goddard’s Law.

This case started with an anonymous complaint. Animal Charity suggests calling whenever you’re concerned about an animal’s well-being.

“The home where we found these dogs had never had a complaint before,” said Mary Louk, with Animal Charity. “Now whether no one had ever noticed or what the case may be, but if we had gotten a complaint sooner, we might’ve been able to change the situation.”

If you suspect animal neglect or abuse, call Animal Charity at 330-788-1064 ext. 17 or email ACOhumanedepartment@gmail.com.