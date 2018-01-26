83-year-old Youngstown man charged with OVI following accident

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An elderly man from Youngstown was charged with OVI after police say he hit a car in the parking lot of Popeyes and attempted to drive away.

According to a police report, a man called 911 about 9 p.m. Wednesday after a man, later identified as 83-year-old Lorice Bonner, hit his car while backing out of a parking space at Popeyes on Midlothian Boulevard.

The caller said he was eventually able to get Bonner to stop and he took the keys from the ignition.

When officers arrived, they said Bonner was heavily intoxicated and had slurred speech and glassy eyes. They also noted in the report that Bonner could not stand but attempted to walk toward them, slipped on the ice and fell.

Officers said Bonner told them, “I drank a sh**load of Bailey’s!”

Bonner was taken to the hospital for treatment from the fall but had to be sedated because he was combative, the report stated.

Bonner was charged with OVI, improper backing, hit-skip and having fictitious plates.