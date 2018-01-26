Car washes will be booming Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

WALL TO WALL SUNSHINE: Don’t forget your shades today, you’ll need them!

WINTER COAT / FALL JACKET: This morning you’ll need the winter coat; upper 20’s. But we’ll be in the mid 30’s by 10am and heat up to 50° by 3pm.

TONIGHT SEE THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION: At 7:04pm look toward the West-South-West. You’ll see the space station! It’ll look like a star, only not twinkling. It will climb almost directly overhead before travelling to the Northeast. You’ll lose it once it gets low on the horizon.

DAMP SATURDAY: Rain is likely anytime after 10am. Expect rain for much of the day. Up to a half-inch by evening.

COOL BUT STILL MILD: Temperatures still stay well-above normal for the weekend. We’ll stay in the mid 40’s.

SECONDARY COLD FRONT LATE SUNDAY: Temperatures tumble into Monday, High only in the upper 20’s.

