Car washes will be booming Friday

WALL TO WALL SUNSHINE:  Don’t forget your shades today, you’ll need them!

WINTER COAT / FALL JACKET:   This morning you’ll need the winter coat; upper 20’s.   But we’ll be in the mid 30’s by 10am and heat up to 50° by 3pm.

TONIGHT SEE THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION:  At 7:04pm look toward the West-South-West.  You’ll see the space station!  It’ll look like a star, only not twinkling.  It will climb almost directly overhead before travelling to the Northeast.  You’ll lose it once it gets low on the horizon.

DAMP SATURDAY:  Rain is likely anytime after 10am.  Expect rain for much of the day. Up to a half-inch by evening.

COOL BUT STILL MILD:  Temperatures still stay well-above normal for the weekend.  We’ll stay in the mid 40’s.

SECONDARY COLD FRONT LATE SUNDAY:  Temperatures tumble into Monday, High only in the upper 20’s.

