Cyber security expert explains what to do if your email is hacked

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s a question many people have, “Am I at risk for hacking?” One local cyber security expert says everyone has some sort of risk because hackers do not discriminate.

Computer hackers will target big businesses, small businesses and individual people.

“It’s a game like Russian Roulette, we’re gonna keep trying every single place. They can do thousands at a time,” said Cyber Express Manager David Stanley.

You can have virus protection on your computer or take precautions with your passwords, but Stanley says emails are the easiest things to spoof.

“We can actually use your email address and send out emails under your own name and it looks just like you,” he said.

Since many hackers are outside of the U.S., the justice system has no legal ability to arrest them once they’ve scammed.

“A lot of businesses don’t take steps in preventing it, they rely on their IT people,” Stanley said.

While there’s no foolproof way to protect your email, Stanley says there are signs to look for in other people’s emails that you receive, things like strange links or grammatical errors.

“Click on the actual email address behind it and make sure it says ‘davidstanley@gmail.com’ or whatever their email is,” Stanley said.

If you find out your email account has been hacked, Stanley says to change your password and email all of your contacts to a different provider.

Once you’ve taken those steps, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission. This keeps them in the loop of websites or hackers that are scamming people.

These actions won’t stop scammers altogether, but they might be able to prevent a lot of future issues.