WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Catholic Charities is holding an event Friday. The Taste of Trumbull is from 6 – 8 p.m. and will have tastings from 12 restaurants in Warren.

The event is located at JFK High School.

Tickets to enter are $15 there will also be a 50/50 raffle.

All money goes towards the Emergency Housing program through Catholic Charities.