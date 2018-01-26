Driver says bloody crash victim jumped into her car in Milton Twp.

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man crashed his car, then ran out of the vehicle and into the car of a woman who witnessed the accident, according to police.

The man drove his car off the road and nearly into a pond close to Jackson Milton Elementary School on Mahoning Avenue shortly after 12:40 p.m.

The woman told police he jumped out of the wrecked car, covered in blood, and got into her car when she stopped to help.

When she quickly grabbed the keys out of the ignition, he jumped out of her car and ran into a nearby house.

Police found him and called an ambulance to take him to the hospital for treatment.

The man told police he got into the woman’s car because he was cold.

Officers are still investigating.