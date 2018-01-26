Elza drills 7 three-pointers; Bristol breezes past Southington

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Gage Elza connected on 7 of 10 three-pointers to lead Bristol past Southington, 98-41. Elza finished with a game-high 28 points. Bryan Gabrielson also scored 11 of his 17 points in the first quarter. Number 0 tallied his 1,000th point in his career. Gabrielson closed out the contest 1 assist shy of compiling a double-double (9). Bobby Evan and Danny Lamosek added 13 and 12 points respectively.

Dylan Dye led Southington with 15 points after making three 3-point shots in the first half. Trystan Mollohan tallied 7 points also.

The Panthers (12-2) welcome Mooney tomorrow. The Wildcats return home to face Pymatuning Valley on Tuesday.