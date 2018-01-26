Late run lifts Milwaukee past YSU Men

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WYTV) – Milwaukee closed out the game on a 14-0 run in a 66-55 win over Youngstown State Thursday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Freshman Garrett Covington led the Penguins with 15 points, while Naz Bohannon also reached double figures with 13 points.

The Penguins fall to 6-16 overall and 4-5 in Horizon League play, while the Panthers improve to 11-12 overall and 4-6 in the league.

YSU returns to action on Saturday on the road at Green Bay. Tipoff is set for 1PM ET at the Resch Center.