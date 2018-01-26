Looking back: ‘The Great Blizzard of ’78’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – January 26 marks the 40th anniversary of a massive snowstorm that hit Ohio.

According to records, the blizzard hit the area bringing with it a foot of snow, winds up to 70 miles per hour and wind chills nearly 70 degrees below zero.

Things got so bad, the governor called out more than 5,000 National Guardsmen to clear snow and rescue people who were stranded.

In all, the “Blizzard of ’78” is said to be the most severe snowstorm in Ohio’s history, causing about $210 million in damage across the state.

According to the National Weather Service, the blizzard was the result of a relatively rare merger of two distinct upper-level waves that caused an explosive intensification of a surface low-pressure system moving north from the Gulf of Mexico into Kentucky and Ohio.

The massive and powerful storm produced some of the lowest pressure readings ever recorded in the United States mainland that were not associated with hurricanes.

Where snow-covered roadways made travel by automobile either impractical or impossible, emergency personnel and volunteers utilized snowmobiles to perform rescues and deliveries. In this case, a toboggan was used as a makeshift stretcher. Photo courtesy of Special Collections and Archives, Wright State University via The National Weather Service. Residents were left with plenty of snow to clean up once roads were cleared. (National Weather Service) Horses were oftentimes used as alternate modes of transportation. (National Weather Service) Large snowdrifts buried these cars in Vandalia, Ohio up to their rooftops and made roadways completely impassable. In northern Ohio and other parts of the region, snowdrifts were tall enough to bury whole semis. (National Weather Service) Cars were stranded in large snowdrifts all across the Ohio Valley. This car was buried in the snow for over a month in Kettering, Ohio. (National Weather Service) Residents were left with plenty of snow to clean up once roads were cleared. (National Weather Service) The National Guard was called in to help during the blizzard. (WKBN archives) Trees toppled on some houses in the Valley. (WKBN archives) Power companies struggled to keep service up and running after several outages. (WKBN archives) Winds and sub-zero temperatures made going outside dangerous. (WKBN archives)