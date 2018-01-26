New phone scam asks for credit card information to keep power on

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Neshannock Township police are warning residents of a new phone scam involving monthly power bills.

A resident will receive a phone call with Penn Power on the caller ID. The caller on the phone will say you’re two months behind on your monthly bill, but if you give them your credit card information over the phone, your power will not be shut off.

Penn Power confirmed they do not conduct business like this over the phone.

If you receive one of these calls, do not give out any of your information and report it to the police. You can also call Penn Power directly to check your balance.