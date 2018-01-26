Nugget of Knowledge: Reptiles and salmonella

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Penny facts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

If you kiss a frog, will you get a handsome prince or sick from a weird disease?

The prince…probably not but if you kiss a frog, but you might get very sick from salmonella.

Even if you just hold hands with a frog, there’s a chance you could pick up the bacteria.

You should know that salmonella may be ready to jump to your body whenever you handle and care for an amphibian or a reptile.

After touching the creature, use a disinfectant soap and if you have them as pets, make sure you keep their cages clean and have a veterinarian check them for salmonella.

A word on kissing your frog: reptiles and amphibians aren’t made to be cuddled and they don’t like it.

Many of these pets can cause damage with their teeth if you put your lips to them, so never kiss a frog, or a toad or a newt or an iguana.