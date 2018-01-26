Our next storm arrives Saturday–Here’s how it’ll impact your day

SATURDAY MORNING FORECAST

The weekend kicks off with temperatures in the upper 30s and skies turning cloudy. Showers will develop through the morning, becoming more likely toward late-morning.

WHAT TO DO

If you plan to be out and about, bring an umbrella but make sure it’s a sturdy one. Gusty wind is expected through the day, with gusts of 35 MPH possible at times. The rain will likely be fairly steady for an extended period of time heading into the afternoon through evening.

WHAT TO WEAR

Temperatures will remain a bit above normal, rising to the lower to middle 40s. You may not need as heavy of a coat, but make sure the coat will break the gusty wind.

THE REST OF THE DAY SATURDAY

Rain will be ongoing into the afternoon and lingering through the evening. Showers will begin tapering off overnight Saturday into Sunday. The high for the day will be around 45°. Temperatures will drop to around 30° Saturday night into Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD – WATCHING GROUNDHOG DAY STORM

A storm system will approach the area next Thursday into Friday. Currently, the data differs, but the storm has the potential to be a higher impact system. The European model keeps the storm system to our southeast. If you are not a fan of snowy, wintry weather, this is the scenario to hope for. However, the GFS model puts us right in the “sweet spot” where heavier snowfall may be possible. This is still a developing setup in the model data and it is far to early to draw any concrete expectations with this storm. We will be monitoring the new data as it becomes available and will provide updates through the week ahead. For a look at what the models show for this storm, click “play” on the video above.

