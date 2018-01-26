Report recommends law enforcement not use drones for surveillance

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – The Ohio Attorney General has issued a report on drones and how they should be used for law enforcement.

It said drones can be used for crime scene and traffic accident investigations, missing persons cases and active shooter incidents.

READ: Full drone report

The report made 14 recommendations, suggesting that law enforcement departments make sure pilots are licensed and trained, and the aircraft are tested and inspected. It also suggested any agency that uses a drone should have written policies on how they’ll be used.

One of those recommendations is that drones should never be used to conduct unauthorized surveillance.

The report also addressed issues such as licensure, training, protocols and data/records management.

Attorney General Mike DeWine said the report was not legal advice, just educational.