Southern’s Anna Sevek notches 1,000th career point

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Southern Girls’ Basketball standout Anna Sevek reached a major career milestone, scoring her 1,000th career point on Thursday night.
Sevek tallied a total of 17 points in the Indians 35-25 victory over East Palestine.
