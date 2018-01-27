A Canfield yoga class brews a new way to get fit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Studio Oxygen and Whistle and Keg have paired up for an event on Saturday.

Studio Oxygen is teaching a yoga basics class paired with — a tall glass of beer.

Owners of both businesses thought this would be the perfect twist on a good workout.

Yoga mats are provided for the event. Class attendants will also recieve 15% off all beer purchases that day for themself and a guest.

Studio Oxygen is located in Canfield and Poland. The company offers classes for yoga, pilates and barre.