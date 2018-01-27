New Castle beer festival raises money for American Cancer Society

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Dozens of brewers gathered at the 9th annual Superbrew to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

All the things necessary to serve a crisp beer were on the move Saturday afternoon, as many local brewers moved into the Crane Room Banquet Center in New Castle to prepare for the event.

The actual craft beer festival was at CR Brewing Company.

“Start of the trend was like around when Superbrew started nine years ago, and we want to come back around and finish that vision from nine/10 years ago,” said Bryan McDowell, a brewer at CR Brewing.

McDowell started as a home brewer 10 years ago and opened CR Brewing four months ago.

The brewery makes around 20 kegs of a beer a week.

The Brewer’s Association says in 2016, Pennsylvania made the most craft beer in the U.S. It’s home to over 200 breweries.

Additionally, Pennsylvania brewers generated over $5.7 billion — the second most in the nation.

“I think it’s because tastes are changing. If you look at what’s happening in the food industry, and people are going back to more local … or organic, or those types of things. The craft industry is doing it from scratch,” McDowell said.

“It’s definitely a good time to do it,” said Bill Smith, co-owner of Big Rail Brewing.

Smith will soon give the local brewing industry a go. He’s been home brewing for over 10 years and in 2019 says he’ll open Big Rail Brewing near the Grove City Outlets.

“You home brew long enough and it starts to take hold. It’s time to move forward and share with other people,” Smith said.

Craft beer is also popular in the Buckeye State.

The Brewer’s Association’s most recent numbers say Ohio produced the 7th most barrels of beer and had 177 breweries in 2016.