SHARON, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – The Sharon Police Department responded to a call for shots fired on the 300 block of E. Budd Street around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said witnesses heard 6 to 8 gunshots in the area and then seeing a man wearing a black coat and jeans running from the area.

One home in the area was hit by one of the bullets.

No one was injured.

The incident is under investigation.