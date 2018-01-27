Sharon Police: Woman wanted for attempted homicide

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – The Sharon Police Department responded to a call at the 300 block of Sterling Avenue for an alleged stabbing on Saturday.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman was stabbed during an argument with 24-year-old Vania Smith — both of Sharon.

According to the department, the 22-year-old was taken to a nearby trauma center for a partially collapsed lung. She is in stable condition.

According to police, Smith is wanted for homicide and assault.

The department said she should be considered armed and dangerous. Only law enforcement should approach her.

Anyone with information should contact the Sharon Police Department through the Mercer County EMA at (724) 662-6110.

Police have not released a photo.