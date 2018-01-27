Sweeney, Brownfield lead Devils past Leetonia

Lisbon and Leetonia Boys High School Basketball: January 26, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Lisbon and Leetonia Boys High School Basketball Lisbon and Leetonia Boys High School Basketball Lisbon and Leetonia Boys High School Basketball Lisbon and Leetonia Boys High School Basketball Lisbon and Leetonia Boys High School Basketball Lisbon and Leetonia Boys High School Basketball Lisbon and Leetonia Boys High School Basketball Lisbon and Leetonia Boys High School Basketball Lisbon and Leetonia Boys High School Basketball Lisbon and Leetonia Boys High School Basketball Lisbon and Leetonia Boys High School Basketball Lisbon and Leetonia Boys High School Basketball

LEETONIA, OHIO (WYTV) – There is a popular old sports cliché that states; “records can be deceiving”. That statement is the perfect definition of the Lisbon Blue Devils boys basketball team.

The Devils were clicking on all cylinders Friday night as they dominated the Leetonia Bears 68-43 to spoil the Bears homecoming festivities. The win boosts the Devils to an 8-6 overall record and a 5-6 mark in the EOAC. The Bears drop to 2-14 on the year, 1-9 in the league.

“Our six losses, every one of them has been close except for one,” Huckhold added. “In five of those six, we had a lead in the fourth (quarter). I think we lost five games by four points or less, something like that.”

“At this point, our goal is to get as many wins and get ready for the seeding,” Devils head coach Chris Huckhold explained. “The tournament draw changed this year in that everything is a fixed bracket. The more wins you get, the better seeding you get and the better matchups you can get.”

The Devils utilized a potent outside and inside game to lead from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer. The combination of Justin Sweeney who connected on 6 of 14 three’s and the inside presence of Branson Brownfield who had 12 -points inside the paint, including a dunk in the fourth period proved too much for the Bears to overcome.

“Both those guys can do multiple things,” Huckhold said. “Justin can attack, penetrate, shoot, things like that. And Branson has a nice inside-out game. We don’t post him up as much in some situation just because of the offense that we run. But when he gets in front of the rim he’s so athletic he can just finish.”

“I couldn’t do it without all the other players on the court. They’re the ones that give me the screens to get open to spot up. I just couldn’t do it without them,” Sweeney explained.

“Branson and I have been growing up since we were younger,” Sweeney added. “At practice, we would see who can make the most shots and have a competition all the time.”

“It was a little bit of everything,” Bears coach Jeff Hammond described the difficulties his team had defending the Devils. “Trying to keep an eye on Sweeney with him being out there and then trying to get rebounds. Physically they were just stronger than us, taller than us, and we just couldn’t get the rebounds.”

The Devils jumped ahead with a 10-4 run to start the game before the Bears countered with an 8-6 run to close the first quarter trailing 16-12. But in the second frame, the Devils started to really pull away as Sweeney connected on his first three to open the quarter. From there the Devils outscored the Bears 17-10, holding a 36-22 lead at the intermission.

The Devils continued to distance themselves from the Bears in the second half as they held a 51-29 lead at the end of the third quarter, and outscored the Bears 17-14 in the final stanza to reach the final 25-point winning margin.

“Defensively, we didn’t do a few things right in the first half,” Huckhold admitted. “We made a couple adjustments at halftime and cleaned up a few things and that helped. But you know it’s hard to keep 15, 17-year-old kids focused for 32 minutes so that fourth quarter got a little sloppy, but it was still good.”

Sweeney scored a game-high 31-points while grabbing 7 rebounds to lead the Devils on the scoreboard. Branson Brownfield scored 19, 14 of his points were in the first half. Ryan McCullough and Brownfield each grabbed 6 rebounds.

“We’re trying to get to 10 and 6 for seeding as we’re focused on the playoffs right now. Obviously, we can’t win the league so we have to focus on getting far in the playoffs. Trying to win districts,” Sweeney remarked.

The Bears were led by Roman Ferry with 13 points on the night, while Tommy Kornbau netted 10. Quentin Craik came off the bench to grab 5 caroms to lead the Bears on the boards.

“We were a little sluggish,” Hammond admitted. “I didn’t feel that we had our legs and a lot of our guys looked a little tired tonight. We’ll regroup on Monday and bounce back and give a good effort on Tuesday.”

Next up for the Devils will be a home contest with the Southern Indians Tuesday night. The Bears will visit the league-leading Toronto Red Nights, also on Tuesday night.