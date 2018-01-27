Youngstown police involved in shooting with suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police officers were involved in a shooting early Saturday morning in the city.

According to police, a man shot at them after leading officers on a chase. Police said they had stopped to question him when they noticed he was wearing a mask, carrying a backpack and walking in the roadway.

Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was taken St. Elizabeth Hospital for gunshot wounds.

Police were not injured.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at W. Princeton Avenue near Judson Avenue.

The Youngstown Police Department’s Detective Division and Office of Internal Affairs is investigating the shooting.

Police didn’t release the name of the suspect on Saturday morning.

Youngstown Police Capt. Brad Blackburn said no further information will be released at this time.