Explosion in North Jackson Township

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A WYTV News Crew is on the scene at the 2600 block of Pritchard-Ohltown Road near North Bailey Road.

Corporal Steve Schneider of North Jackson Township Police said he cannot confirm if there are any houses or cars on fire but did say there was at least one explosion.

Multiple fire departments have been called. Lordstown, Ellsworth, North Jackson fire departments are on the scene. North Jackson and Milton Township police are also on scene.

A relative of a firefighter called the newsroom to report one of the explosions knocked one of the homes off of its foundation.

A man and a woman were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, there is no information yet regarding their injuries.

