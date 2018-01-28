Family of man who went missing in Pulaski Twp. wants answers to his death

PULASKI TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A Farrell family is looking for answers after one of their own died after wandering from the facility where he was staying.

Vincent Huntley went missing on Jan. 19 and was found dead about a week later on Jan. 27. His body was found about 500 feet away from the Edgewood Longterm Structured Residence.

Katrina Huntley, Vincent’s sister, says he was a good person who would always make people laugh.

The family is heartbroken by what happened and wants to know how it even happened in the first place and why he was found so close to the facility.

“I want answers but what I really want, nobody can ever give me again, and that’s my brother,” Katrina said.

Vincent was checked in to the Sharon Regional Medical Center on Nov. 21, where he stayed for almost two months.

On Jan. 18, he was checked in to Edgewood Longterm Structured Residence, supported by the Lawrence County Mental Health Board.

“They felt he was doing better, so he didn’t need to be in a lockdown facility and that he could be there and that was a good place to go,” Katrina said.

Just one day later, Katrina got a phone call saying her brother had walked away from the facility.

“Me and my sister rode around looking for him, but it was so dark outside we didn’t see him at all,” she said.

Over the following week, Katrina saw an outpouring of support from the community as family, friends and even strangers helped look for Vincent.

But on Saturday, Katrina’s sister called “hollering and screaming on the phone” that he was gone.

His body was discovered in a wooded area off Old Pulaski Road.

Workers at the facility did not want to comment on the situation.

Police are not releasing any new information about his death, saying it is still under investigation — his cause of death is still unknown until they hear word from the coroner.

Katrina says Vincent suffered from a mental illness and also had a heart problem.