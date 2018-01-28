New farm to table restaurant coming to Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Farm to table is a popular movement today as more and more people choose to eat locally grown food.

A restaurant in Columbiana is opening soon and plans to follow that concept — it’s called Homestead.

The inspiration behind the name comes from where the restaurant is located, Firestone Farms, owned by Harvey Firestone and his family.

Harvey Firestone was an American businessman who died in 1938. He is the founder of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company.

Originally from Columbiana, he and his family operated a homestead for many years until his death. It was later turned into a museum and relocated.

The homestead is well-known and honored for the role it played in the history of the town. And now, Homestead will take over providing fresh produce for the Columbiana community.

The restaurant is owned by Kyle Bullen, of New Springfield.

When Bullen moved out west, he learned about the farm to table idea and decided to bring it back to Ohio.

Knowing where the food comes from is what Homestead will be all about — herbs will be grown behind the bar and some produce will be grown across the street.

“We’re branding it as ‘rural-urban’ because I want to bring a little bit of that urban flare to the community, but also highlight that we’re in rural Ohio. We have amazing produce and we have amazing farmers,” Bullen said.

Homestead will also partner with local farms, including Lamppost Farm, which is right down the street.

“[When] you think about [where] our food comes from now, it’s disconnected. So we’re making the connection again and there’s so many farmers around the area, it’s easy,” Bullen said.

And it’s not just the food that will be local, the doors for the restaurant’s party room were made in Canfield, the booths in Girard and a sign in Boardman.

Homestead’s official opening date will be announced on its Facebook page soon.

Homestead is also hiring, check out its Facebook page for more information.