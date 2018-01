WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Police Department responded to calls early Sunday morning for shots fired in the 3000 block of Lodwick Drive.

According to dispatch, calls started coming in around 3:30 a.m.

One call reported hearing gunshots after an argument outside. Another reported they saw the shooter drive off in a red Impala.

Police have confirmed there is a suspect in custody.

They were able to recover an assault rifle and several bullet casings from the scene.

No one was injured.