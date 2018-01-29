44-year-old New Castle man faces sexual assault charges involving teen girl

NEW CASTLE, Pa., (WYTV) – A New Castle man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

According to a police report, 44-year-old Douglas Michael Gilghrist is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors.

Police say Gilghrist met the teen on a dating app and traveled to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania to meet up with her on several occasions where he had indecent contact with her. Investigators also say that Gilghrist also exchanged lewd photos with the victim.

Police in Montgomery County issued the arrest warrant and New Castle police picked up Gilghrist at his place of employment in New Castle.

Gilghrist was arraigned and is being held in Lawrence County Jail on $25,000 bond.